Iraq parliament panel asks government to 'reciprocate' to U.S. travel curbs

BAGHDAD, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Iraq's foreign affairs committee on Sunday said the U.S. travel curbs imposed on Iraqis were "unfair," and asked the government in Baghdad to "reciprocate" to the American decision.

The committee made its call after a meeting in Baghdad.

"We ask the Iraqi government to reciprocate to the decision taken by the U.S administration," said the committee in a statement read to Reuters by one its members, Hassan Shwerid.

"Iraq is in the frontline of the war of terrorism (..) and it is unfair that the Iraqis are treated in this way." (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Larry King)