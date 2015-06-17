U.S. calls for 'greater commitment' from Iraq's government

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The United States called for a “greater commitment” from Iraq’s government on Wednesday in the fight against Islamic State as it lamented Baghdad’s failure to deliver enough soldiers for training and underscored the need to empower Sunni tribesmen.

“As I’ve told Iraqi leaders, while the United States is open to supporting Iraq more than we already are, we must see a greater commitment from all parts of the Iraqi government,” U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter told a congressional hearing in prepared testimony. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and David Alexander; Editing by Bill Trott)