Iraqi defence minister unharmed after convoy hit by sniper -spokesman
September 7, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Iraqi defence minister unharmed after convoy hit by sniper -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Iraqi Defence Minister Khaled al-Obeidi was unharmed after his convoy came under sniper fire near the town of Baiji, 190 kilometres (120 miles) north of Baghdad, during a field visit, a ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“The minister is well and safe,” joint operations spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool told Reuters.

Baiji and its oil refinery -- Iraq’s largest -- have been a battlefront for more than a year, since its seizure by Islamic State militants in June 2014 as they swept through most of northern and western Iraq.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Saif Hameed; Editing by Catherine Evans

