Car bomb in central Baghdad kills at least four -sources
September 28, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

Car bomb in central Baghdad kills at least four -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Sept 29 (Reuters) - At least four people were killed and eleven others wounded on Monday when a car bomb went off at a garage in a busy commercial district of central Baghdad, police and medical sources said.

The attack took place near Saadon Street in an area that is home to both Sunni and Shi‘ite Muslims and close to the Ishtar Sheraton hotel, a Baghdad landmark on the eastern side of the Tigris River.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but such explosions are not uncommon in the capital, where Islamic State militants often launch attacks.

The government is struggling to dislodge the Sunni Muslim insurgents from large sections of the country’s north and west.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
