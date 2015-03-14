FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurdish govt says Islamic State used chlorine as weapon in Iraq
March 14, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Kurdish govt says Islamic State used chlorine as weapon in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ARBIL, Iraq, March 14 (Reuters) - Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government said on Saturday it has evidence Islamic State used chlorine gas as a chemical weapon against Kurdish peshmerga forces.

The Kurdish region’s Security Council said in a statement to Reuters that a laboratory analysis of soil and clothing samples from a January suicide car bombing it said IS conducted in northern Iraq found “the samples contained levels of chlorine that suggested the substance was used in weaponised form.”

Chlorine is a banned choking agent whose use as a chemical weapon dates back to World War One. It was not possible to independently verify the allegation. (Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

