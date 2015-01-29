FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Purported message from Japanese hostage held by IS demands prisoner release
January 29, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

Purported message from Japanese hostage held by IS demands prisoner release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - An audio message purportedly from Japanese hostage Kenji Goto said a Jordanian air force pilot held by Islamic State militants would be killed unless an Iraqi female prisoner held by the Jordanian authorities was released by sunset on Jan. 29.

The message, which could not be verified by Reuters, was posted on YouTube early on Thursday. The Japanese government is analyzing the purported new voice recording, a spokesman for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s office said.

“I am Kenji Goto. This is a voice message I’ve been told to send to you. If Sajida al-Rishawi is not ready for exchange for my life at the Turkish border by Thursday sunset 29th of January Mosul time, the Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh will be killed immediately,” the voice in the recording says.

Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
