Jordan still holding Iraqi prisoner, demands proof its pilot is alive
January 29, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Jordan still holding Iraqi prisoner, demands proof its pilot is alive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Jordan said on Thursday it was still holding an Iraqi prisoner whose release has purportedly been demanded by Islamic State, and will only consider releasing her once it has proof that a Jordanian pilot held by the insurgents is still alive.

Jordan’s government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani also said Jordan was coordinating with Japanese authorities on an effort to secure the release of Japanese hostage Kenji Goto, a veteran journalist also being held by Islamic State.

“We asked for evidence that the pilot is still alive and we have not received anything yet. We insist on this demand,” Momani told reporters in Amman.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

