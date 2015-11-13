FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military says "reasonably certain" drone strike killed "Jihadi John"
November 13, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. military says "reasonably certain" drone strike killed "Jihadi John"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. military is “reasonably certain” a U.S. drone strike killed the Islamic State militant known as “Jihadi John,” a British citizen who appeared in videos of militants beheading Western journalists and aid workers, a spokesman said on Friday.

Army Colonel Steve Warren, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State, told a Pentagon briefing that Mohammed Emwazi was thought to have been killed in the Syrian town of Raqqa by a U.S. drone firing a Hellfire missile, but that the military still needed final verification. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Doina Chiacu; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey)

