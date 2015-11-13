White House says 'Jihadi John' strike shows U.S. progress in region

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The air strike U.S. officials believe to have killed the Islamic State propagandist known as “Jihadi John” shows the United States is making “important progress” on its goal to pressure militant leaders in the region, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the air strike in Raqqa, Syria, showed the United States is serious about using intelligence to apply pressure to Islamic State leadership and called the targeted militant, Mohammed Emwazi, “a target worth going after.”

The families of hostages who were killed in Syria were contacted about the strike before reports of it were made public, Earnest said. (Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Doina Chiacu)