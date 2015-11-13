FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says 'Jihadi John' strike shows U.S. progress in region
#Industrials
November 13, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

White House says 'Jihadi John' strike shows U.S. progress in region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The air strike U.S. officials believe to have killed the Islamic State propagandist known as “Jihadi John” shows the United States is making “important progress” on its goal to pressure militant leaders in the region, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the air strike in Raqqa, Syria, showed the United States is serious about using intelligence to apply pressure to Islamic State leadership and called the targeted militant, Mohammed Emwazi, “a target worth going after.”

The families of hostages who were killed in Syria were contacted about the strike before reports of it were made public, Earnest said. (Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

