Jordanian army "working round the clock" for info on captured pilot
January 30, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Jordanian army "working round the clock" for info on captured pilot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Jordan’s army said on Friday state agencies were working to get information on an air force pilot held by Islamic State militants, after a deadline passed for a proposed prisoner swap, but offered no new word on his fate.

“State organs are working round the clock following up on the case of the pilot ... and in the event of any developments the information would be shared at the right time,” army spokesman Colonel Mamdouh al Ameri said in a statement.

Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; Writing by Nick Tattersall and Robin Pomeroy

