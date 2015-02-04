Pentagon nominee vows to resolve delays in arms sales to Jordan

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s nominee for defense secretary Ashton Carter on Wednesday vowed to understand and resolve reported delays in U.S. arms sales to Jordan, which has said it plans to intensify its efforts in fighting Islamic State extremists.

Carter told the Senate Armed Services Committee it was important for Jordan to be able to acquire the weapons it needed, and he would work to address concerns raised by King Abdullah during a visit to the United States.

“We need partners on the ground to beat ISIS,” Carter told the committee during a hearing on his nomination. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)