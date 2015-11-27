FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Turkey's Erdogan requests meeting with Putin in Paris
November 27, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Turkey's Erdogan requests meeting with Putin in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had requested a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Paris on Nov. 30.

“A proposal from the Turkish side about a meeting at the level of heads of state has been delivered to the president,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on a conference call on Friday. “That’s all I can say.”

Putin and Erdogan will attend the global climate summit that begins in Paris on Nov. 30.

Peskov also said that Erdogan had telephoned Putin seven or eight hours after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane on Tuesday. Erdogan told the France 24 television channel on Thursday that he had called Putin after the jet downed but that the Russian leader had not yet called him back.

“This request was also delivered to the president,” Peskov said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe and Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
