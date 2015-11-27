FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says Turkey's Erdogan requests meeting with Putin in Paris
November 27, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin says Turkey's Erdogan requests meeting with Putin in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had requested a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Paris on Nov. 30.

“A proposal from the Turkish side about a meeting at the level of heads of state has been delivered to the president,” Dmitry Peskov told journalists on a conference call. “That’s all I can say.”

Putin and Erdogan will attend the global climate summit that begins in Paris on Nov. 30. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
