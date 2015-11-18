FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says no change to air strikes plans in Syria
November 18, 2015

Kremlin says no change to air strikes plans in Syria

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia is not changing its plans for air strikes in Syria after the Kremlin said that a bomb did bring down a Russian passenger plane that crashed in Egypt on Oct. 31, the Kremlin’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

Dmitry Peskov told journalists on a conference call that the air strikes alone could not fully succeed in fighting the Islamic State and must be supported by land operations that are being conducted by the Syrian army. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

