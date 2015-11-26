FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kremlin says still waiting for 'realistic' response from Turkey on downing jet
November 26, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kremlin says still waiting for 'realistic' response from Turkey on downing jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote, background)

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia was still awaiting a reasonable answer from Ankara on why it downed a Russian fighter jet earlier this week, adding that it is not considering sanctions against Turkey or imposing a food imports embargo.

“We are still waiting for an explanation, a realistic explanation from the Turkish side,” Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told journalists on a conference call.

Russia’s Agriculture Ministry said earlier on Thursday it was strengthening control over food and agriculture imports from Turkey.

”We’re not imposing any embargo,“ Peskov said.”

These (restrictions) are introduced due to an increasing danger from various manifestations of extremism. Of course, additional control measures are taken. This is rather natural, especially taking into account the unpredictable actions of the Republic of Turkey.” (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Polina Devitt; Editing by Toby Chopra)

