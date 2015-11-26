Kremlin says still waits for realistic response from Turkey on downing jet

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia is still awaiting a reasonable answer from Ankara on why it downed a Russian fighter jet earlier this week, adding that it is not considering sanctions against Turkey or imposing a food imports embargo.

“We are still waiting for an explanation, a realistic explanation from the Turkish side,” Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told journalists on a conference call. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Polina Devitt; Editing by Dominic Evans)