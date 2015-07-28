FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party leader denies wrongdoing after Erdogan urges prosecution
July 28, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's pro-Kurdish party leader denies wrongdoing after Erdogan urges prosecution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 28 (Reuters) - The head of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which President Tayyip Erdogan has accused of links with “terrorist groups”, on Tuesday denied any wrongdoing and said his group faced punishment simply for its electoral success.

“We have committed no unforgiveable crimes. Our only crime was winning 13 percent of vote,” HDP chairman Selahattin Demirtas told his group in parliament.

Erdogan earlier in the day called for the prosecution of party leaders and urged parliament to strip lawmakers of immunity from prosecution for alleged links with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Demirtas also accused Erdogan of obstructing a plan by the PKK’s jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan to call for his followers to disarm. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

