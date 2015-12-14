Russia's Lavrov, Kerry agree need to finish joint list of Islamist terror groups - RIA

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry agreed in a phone call on the need to finalise a list of Islamist terror groups, the RIA news agency quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying.

Speaking on the eve of a visit to Moscow by Kerry, they also agreed that previous decisions on Syria should be implemented before a new meeting on resolving the Syrian crisis is held, RIA said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)