Russia's Lavrov, Kerry agree need to finish joint list of Islamist terror groups - RIA
December 14, 2015 / 4:23 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lavrov, Kerry agree need to finish joint list of Islamist terror groups - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry agreed in a phone call on the need to finalise a list of Islamist terror groups, the RIA news agency quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying.

Speaking on the eve of a visit to Moscow by Kerry, they also agreed that previous decisions on Syria should be implemented before a new meeting on resolving the Syrian crisis is held, RIA said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
