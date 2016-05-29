Kerry, Lavrov discuss proposal for joint US-Russia operations in Syria

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed on Sunday Moscow’s proposals for Russia and the United States to conduct joint operations against Syrian militants who do not observe a ceasefire in the country.

In their telephone conversation, the two men also discussed the closure of the Syrian border with Turkey to prevent “militant infiltration” as well as the situation in Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)