MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed on Wednesday possible joint "decisive actions" against al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front militants in Syria, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

In a telephone conversation, they also considered ways to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The ministry said that the talks were initiated by the United States. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)