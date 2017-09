MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the Syrian political process with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday in a phone call, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The call, the third in as many days between the two men, focused on what could be done to involve other regional powers in the political process, the ministry said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)