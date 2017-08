MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed ways to resolve the Syria crisis and Russia's doping scandal in a phone call on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said: "Lavrov told Kerry all that he thinks about the anti-Russian, inflammatory claims made by the U.S. Anti-Doping agency to the International Olympic Committee." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)