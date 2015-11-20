FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon turns down Russian navy request to divert flights - minister
November 20, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

Lebanon turns down Russian navy request to divert flights - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon has turned down a Russian request to divert civilian flights in some areas so that Moscow could conduct a naval exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, the Lebanese transport minister said on Friday.

“The Russians have asked the Directorate of Civil Aviation authority in Lebanon to divert the routes of planes in a specific area over the international waters where they are planning to conduct the exercise,” Ghazi Zeaiter said.

“This (disruption would have been) for three days but we refused because it is against our interests,” he added.

Flight paths from Lebanon are limited because the national carrier does not fly over Israel and other airlines have also avoided flying over neighbouring Syria, where Russia and others are conducting air strikes against rebel groups. (Reporting by Laila Bassam; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
