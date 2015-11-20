Russia tells Lebanon it will conduct navy exercise - agency

BEIRUT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia has told Lebanese authorities it wants to conduct a three-day naval exercise which could affect civilian flights in Lebanese airspace, Lebanon’s National News Agency said on Friday.

Russia has said it wants the manoeuvres to start at midnight local time and to last three days, the NNA said, citing a telegram from the Russian navy.

A Russian defence ministry official in Moscow declined any immediate comment. Russia has been carrying out air strikes against rebels opposed to its ally President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, Lebanon’s neighbour, for nearly two months. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Gareth Jones)