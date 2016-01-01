FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Snowstorm in Lebanon strands motorists, hits refugees
January 1, 2016 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

Snowstorm in Lebanon strands motorists, hits refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 1 (Reuters) - A snowstorm hit Lebanon on Friday, local media reported, stranding motorists and adding to the woes of tens of thousands of Syrian refugees living in makeshift shelters.

Emergency services deployed bulldozers to try to clear roads in mountainous inland areas in the north and south, but efforts were hampered by continuing snowfall later in the day, the National News Agency said.

Roads were closed in some areas and many vehicles trapped, it said.

More than half of Lebanon’s 1 million Syrian refugees live in tented settlements, garages or abandoned buildings. (Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

