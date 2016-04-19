FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain says has no plans to deploy combat troops in Libya
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 19, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Britain says has no plans to deploy combat troops in Libya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain has no plans to deploy combat troops in Libya, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday, responding to media reports that British special forces were already operating in the country.

“I am clear that there is no appetite in Libya for foreign combat troops on the ground,” Hammond told parliament on his return from a visit to the newly established Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

“We do not anticipate any requests from the GNA for ground combat forces to take on Daesh (Islamic State) or any other armed groups and we have no plans to deploy troops in such a role.” (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.