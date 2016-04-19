Britain says has no plans to deploy combat troops in Libya

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain has no plans to deploy combat troops in Libya, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday, responding to media reports that British special forces were already operating in the country.

“I am clear that there is no appetite in Libya for foreign combat troops on the ground,” Hammond told parliament on his return from a visit to the newly established Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

"We do not anticipate any requests from the GNA for ground combat forces to take on Daesh (Islamic State) or any other armed groups and we have no plans to deploy troops in such a role."