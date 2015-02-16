FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. calls Islamic State killings of Egyptians in Libya 'despicable'
February 16, 2015 / 2:50 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. calls Islamic State killings of Egyptians in Libya 'despicable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Feb 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Sunday condemned the “despicable and cowardly murder” of 21 Egyptians in Libya by Islamic State-affiliated militants and urged a political solution to the conflict in the country.

“This wanton killing of innocents is just the most recent of the many vicious acts perpetrated by ISIL-affiliated terrorists against the people of the region, including the murders of dozens of Egyptian soldiers in the Sinai, which only further galvanizes the international community to unite against ISIL,” said White House spokesman Josh Earnest.

“This heinous act once again underscores the urgent need for a political resolution to the conflict in Libya, the continuation of which only benefits terrorist groups, including ISIL,” he said, referring to Islamic State by an acronym. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)

