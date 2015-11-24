CORRECTED-Turkey to brief NATO on downed Russian jet - spokeswoman

(Corrects time of meeting to 1600 GMT)

BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkey will brief NATO ambassadors on Tuesday about the events surrounding its shooting down of a Russian jet, a spokeswoman for the military alliance said.

“There will be a North Atlantic Council meeting this afternoon at 5 (1600 GMT),” said spokeswoman Irina Novakova. “The aim is for Turkey to inform allies about the events of this morning.”

Russia said its warplane never left Syrian airspace, but Turkey said it shot the jet down on Tuesday after repeated warnings over air space violations. It was the first time a NATO member has downed a Russian or Soviet military aircraft since the 1950s. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt)