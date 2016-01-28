FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. asks NATO for surveillance planes to fight IS - Stoltenberg
#Industrials
January 28, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. asks NATO for surveillance planes to fight IS - Stoltenberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The head of NATO said on Thursday that the United States has requested the alliance’s help in fighting Islamic State in the Middle East by providing surveillance planes called the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS).

“We have got a request from the U.S. to provide support to the efforts of the coalition, to help them with the NATO AWACS surveillance planes, and we are now looking into that request,” Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.

AWACS monitor airspace within a radius of more than 400 km (250 miles) and exchange information via digital data links, with ground-based, sea-based and airborne commanders. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)

