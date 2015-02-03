FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: video is sign of "viciousness and barbarity" of Islamic State
February 3, 2015

Obama: video is sign of "viciousness and barbarity" of Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday a video purporting to show Islamic State burning a Jordanian pilot hostage alive, if authenticated, would be another sign of the “viciousness and barbarity” of the militant group.

“Whatever ideology they’re operating off of, it’s bankrupt,” Obama told reporters, noting the video would redouble the determination of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the group in Syria and Iraq. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

