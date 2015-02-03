Obama: video is sign of "viciousness and barbarity" of Islamic State

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday a video purporting to show Islamic State burning a Jordanian pilot hostage alive, if authenticated, would be another sign of the “viciousness and barbarity” of the militant group.

“Whatever ideology they’re operating off of, it’s bankrupt,” Obama told reporters, noting the video would redouble the determination of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the group in Syria and Iraq. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)