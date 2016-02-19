FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin discusses global oil markets with Security Council - Interfax
February 19, 2016

Russia's Putin discusses global oil markets with Security Council - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of his Security Council exchanged views on the situation on global oil markets as Russia’s Energy Ministry holds contacts with foreign partners, Interfax quoted the Kremlin’s spokesman as saying on Friday.

Russia and Saudi Arabia, along with two other countries, agreed this week to freeze oil output at January levels if other countries joined in.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters earlier there was no link between Syria and oil production in Russia’s dialogue with Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

