Islamic State militants blow up ancient Arch of Triumph in Palmyra
October 4, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State militants blow up ancient Arch of Triumph in Palmyra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMASCUS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Islamic State militants have blown up the Arch of Triumph, a major monument in the 2,000-year-old Roman city of Palmyra, Syria’s antiquities chief said on Sunday, after they destroyed two ancient temples at the central Syrian site in recent months.

Maamoun Abdulkarim told Reuters that sources in Palmyra had confirmed that the Arch of Triumph, a jewel in the exquisite collection of ruins in the oasis city, had been blown up.

Islamic State militants blew up temples at the Roman-era UNESCO World Heritage site, which it has controlled since capturing Palmyra from Syrian government forces in May and mined other monuments and historic buildings. The group considers the buildings sacrilegious. (Reporting by Kinda Makieh; Writing by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Eric Walsh)

