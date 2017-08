MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al Assad told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he was ready to observe a ceasefire agreement in Syria, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Putin and Assad spoke on the phone and agreed that the opening of Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan would be "an important step towards the ultimate resolution of the crisis," the Kremlin said in a statement.