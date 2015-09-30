Putin says only way to deal with terrorists in Syria is to act preemptively

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the only way to fight terrorists in Syria was to act preemptively, saying Russia’s military involvement in the Middle East would only involve its air force and only be temporary.
Speaking at a government meeting, Putin said it was still possible and necessary to unite international efforts to take on Islamist militants in Syria.
