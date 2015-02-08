Middle East Quartet to meet in Munich on Sunday, EU says

MUNICH, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The European Union’s foreign policy chief has called a meeting of the principles of the Quartet of Middle East peace mediators in Munich on Sunday, in an effort to revive the peace process.

“We need a collective rethinking of our overall approach to the conflict. The Quartet will prepare for a resumption of the peace process, including regular and direct outreach to Arab states,” the EU’s Federica Mogherini told the Munich Security Conference.

The Quartet is made up of the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and Russia.