Russia says to plan humanitarian aid in Syria, Yemen and Iraq with UN - RIA
#Industrials
November 6, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says to plan humanitarian aid in Syria, Yemen and Iraq with UN - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Russia and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs are preparing a plan for humanitarian aid in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, RIA news agency cited Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov as saying on Friday.

“Next year we will make a plan for the provision of humanitarian aid in different countries including Syria, Yemen and Iraq,” Puchkov said. “This also applies to assist in the event of natural disasters.” (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by Polina Devitt)

