Russian defence ministry says its fighter jet downed in Syria - Interfax

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday one of its fighter jets was downed in Syria, apparently after coming under fire from the ground, Interfax news agency reported.

The Turkish military said it shot down a plane after it was repeatedly warned about violating Turkish airspace.

But the Russian defence ministry said the Su-24 plane had not violated Turkish airspace. The ministry said the pilots of the jet had ejected and parachuted to the ground. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)