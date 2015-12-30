FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia made 121 air sorties on Dec 28-29, hit 424 targets in Syria - defence ministry
December 30, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Russia made 121 air sorties on Dec 28-29, hit 424 targets in Syria - defence ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s air force made 121 sorties and hit 424 targets in Syria during December 28-29, Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that the strikes had occurred in Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia, Hama, Homs, Daraa, Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor provinces.

The targets included a building in the outskirts of Raqqa, which was destroyed following a direct hit by an Su-34 bomber, following a tip-off that it was being used for a meeting of Islamic State field commanders, the ministry said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova, writing by Jason Bush)

