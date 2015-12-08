FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia beefs up its Armenia base with attack, transport helicopters - RIA
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 8, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia beefs up its Armenia base with attack, transport helicopters - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia has deployed attack and transport helicopters to reinforce its military base in Armenia, RIA news agency quoted Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

A total of seven helicopters MI-24 and Mi-8 have been deployed at the base near the capital city of Yerevan, and one more batch would be delivered to the base before the year end, the ministry was quoted as saying.

The air base was set up in 1995 and since 1998 Russia has been stationing there fighter jets MIG-29.

Russia also has a military base in Gyumri, the second largest city in Armenia in the northwestern part of the country close to the Armenian-Turkish border. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.