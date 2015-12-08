UPDATE 1-Russia beefs up its Armenia base with attack, transport helicopters - RIA

(Adds details)

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia has deployed attack and transport helicopters to reinforce its military base in Armenia, RIA news agency quoted Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

A total of seven helicopters MI-24 and Mi-8 have been deployed at the base near the capital city of Yerevan, and one more batch would be delivered to the base before the year end, the ministry was quoted as saying.

The air base was set up in 1995 and since 1998 Russia has been stationing there fighter jets MIG-29.

Russia also has a military base in Gyumri, the second largest city in Armenia in the northwestern part of the country close to the Armenian-Turkish border. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)