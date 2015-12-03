Russia hails any actions to fight Islamic State - Kremlin on British strikes in Syria

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia welcomes any actions aimed at fighting Islamic State, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on British air strikes in Syria.

“We continue to welcome any actions aimed at combating terrorism, at the fight against Islamic State,” Peskov told journalists during a conference call.

“Of course, we believe that the efficiency (of such actions) could be significantly improved when such actions are coordinated, with all acting within a united coalition.” (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)