MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russia has asked Bulgaria to explain why it banned Russian aid flights to Syria using its airspace, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday, Interfax reported.

Bulgaria’s foreign ministry said earlier on Tuesday it had serious doubts about the cargo onboard planes Russia says contain aid that it will fly to Syria, and refused them access to its airspace. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)