MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow was interested in a proposal made by U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura about escorting ex-Nusra fighters out of Aleppo.

Lavrov, speaking at a news conference after meeting French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, said Russian officials were carefully studying da Mistura's idea. (Reporting by Alex Winning and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)