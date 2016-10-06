France's Ayrault tells Russia Aleppo bombing is feeding extremism

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Thursday that what he described as the indiscriminate bombing of the Syrian city of Aleppo was feeding terrorism and creating a new generation of Islamist extremists.

Ayrault, who was speaking at a news conference after holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said it was never too late to stop the bombing and that was why he had decided to visit Moscow. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Alexander Winning and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)