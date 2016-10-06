Putin to discuss Syria, Ukraine in Paris on Oct. 19 - reports

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin will visit Paris on Oct. 19 to discuss the situation in Syria and Ukraine with his French counterpart Francois Hollande, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday.

Russia will do everything it can to bring the situation in Syria back to normal, Lavrov said, adding that Moscow was ready to discuss specific French proposals on Syria, the agencies reported. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)