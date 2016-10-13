Russian foreign minister discusses Syria with French counterpart

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the conflict in Syria in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ayrault said that Paris would continue its cooperation with Moscow on developing bilateral ties as well as on key issues of the international agenda, the ministry said, adding the conversation had been held at the request of the French side. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)