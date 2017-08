MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that advanced S-300 and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems operated by the Russian military in Syria were for purely defensive needs and did not pose a threat to anyone.

Lavrov was speaking at a news conference after meeting French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Alexander Winning and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)