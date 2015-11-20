Kremlin sees Hollande's visit to U.S., Russia as step to anti-terrorist coalition creation

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Kremlin believes that the forthcoming visit of French President Francois Hollande to Washington and Moscow as a step towards creation of anti-terrorist coalition, Russian Presidential aide, Yuri Ushakov, told reporters on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Hollande in Moscow on Nov. 26 to discuss fighting against terrorism and Syrian crisis, Ushakov said.

“Before Moscow, French President will visit Washington, and we consider it as a creation of the widest anti-terrorist coalition,” he said, adding that Putin and Hollande would meet again during a conference in Paris on Nov. 30.

Ushakov also added that during Russia’s President visit to Iran on Nov. 23, Putin would meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to discuss with Syrian conflict, Iran nuclear programme, and tackling terrorism, including the Islamic State.

Putin will take part in a meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Iran.

According to Ushakov, presidents of Bolivia and Venezuela have requested meetings with Putin and the Kremlin “is trying to find slots” in Russian president’s schedule for these meetings. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)