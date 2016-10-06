FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia says will study French Security Council draft on Syria
October 6, 2016

Russia says will study French Security Council draft on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia is studying a draft resolution on the conflict in Syria which France submitted to the United Nations Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference on Thursday.

Speaking alongside visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, Lavrov said Russia would propose its own amendments to the draft resolution and hoped they would be taken into account.

Lavrov also said he had never heard U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry say the Syrian conflict could be resolved by military means. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

