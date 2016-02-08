FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia holds Islamic State group suspected of planning attacks -Ifax
February 8, 2016 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Russia holds Islamic State group suspected of planning attacks -Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s FSB security police has arrested seven Islamic State militants in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg who were planning terrorist attacks in Moscow and St Petersburg, Interfax news agency quoted the FSB as saying on Monday.

The group included Russian nationals and citizens of Central Asian states, who were also planning attacks in the Sverdlovsk region in the Urals, the FSB said.

The group was led by an Islamic State fighter who had arrived from Turkey, the FSB said, giving no further detail. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

