Russia's Putin, Iran's Rouhani agree to work together on peace in Syria -Kremlin

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday discussed a U.S.-Russian ceasefire plan for Syria with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, agreeing to work jointly for a peaceful settlement of the Syria crisis, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders agreed in a telephone conversation on the need to continue the decisive fight against Islamic State, the Nusra Front and other terrorist organisations included in the United Nations Security Council sanctions list, the Kremlin said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)